Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Lennar stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

