Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.70

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.70 and last traded at $78.77, with a volume of 170095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

