Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

