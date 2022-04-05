Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 13,280 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85.

On Monday, January 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

