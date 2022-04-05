Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.