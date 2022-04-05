Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,078,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. RDST Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,169,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $132.58 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.95.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.