Liberum Capital Increases Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Price Target to GBX 220

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SBI opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Tuesday. Sourcebio International has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

