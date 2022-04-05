Liberum Capital Increases Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Price Target to GBX 220

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.00% from the stock’s previous close.
SBI opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Tuesday. Sourcebio International has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40.
Sourcebio International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.