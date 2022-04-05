Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading 28% Higher Over Last Week

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $510.38 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00010520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.20 or 0.07522250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,642.20 or 0.99753935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

