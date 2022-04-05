Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 5th (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group’s (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 5th. Life Time Group had issued 39,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $702,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Life Time Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

LTH stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

