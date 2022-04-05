Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY opened at $6.88 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

