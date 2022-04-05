Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €345.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a €345.00 ($379.12) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €303.25 ($333.24).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €292.10 ($320.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Linde has a one year low of €235.25 ($258.52) and a one year high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €270.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €277.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

