Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0279

Linear (LINA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $93.78 million and approximately $28.27 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00107716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,115,412 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

