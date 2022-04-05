Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PFE stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

