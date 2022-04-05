Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Head to Head Survey

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liquidity Services and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.83%. Society Pass has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Society Pass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.40 $50.95 million $1.42 12.27 Society Pass $520,000.00 156.25 -$34.76 million N/A N/A

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 18.64% 25.31% 12.56% Society Pass N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Society Pass on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. It also provides marketplace for corporations located in the North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material, as well as offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, the company operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. Liquidity Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Society Pass (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management. Society Pass Incorporated is based in Singapore.

