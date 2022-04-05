Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$110.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$110.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE L traded up C$2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$114.03. 66,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,439. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$67.74 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$38.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 6.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at C$636,895.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

