Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,032.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.43 or 0.07523943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00270283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.00805819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00098983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.24 or 0.00480620 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00366700 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

