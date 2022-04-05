LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $191.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.63.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.39. 721,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,643,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

