LSV Asset Management Acquires 24,426 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.36% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $764.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.