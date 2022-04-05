LSV Asset Management Acquires 39,900 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 332.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.