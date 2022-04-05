LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Genworth Financial worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 888,104 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,561,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,887,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,491 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genworth Financial news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

