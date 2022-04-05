LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.40% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,612,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of SHBI opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

