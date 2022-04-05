LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 14.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $442.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

