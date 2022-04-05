LSV Asset Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,703 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

