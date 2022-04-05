LSV Asset Management Has $2.35 Million Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,589 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.47% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.