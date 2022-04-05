LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lannett were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lannett by 55.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 60.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 in the last three months. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

