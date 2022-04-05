LSV Asset Management Purchases 2,111 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.34% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $284,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $485.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.