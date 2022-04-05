LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.54. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.