Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 19,138 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $17.94.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $883.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 84.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 237,389 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.