MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

MMD opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

