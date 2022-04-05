MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 95,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.