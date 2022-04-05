MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.71. 212,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,028. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

