Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $242.80

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.80 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 241.70 ($3.17), with a volume of 659055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.70 ($3.13).

EMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 239.30 ($3.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

