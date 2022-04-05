Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $242.80

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.80 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 241.70 ($3.17), with a volume of 659055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.70 ($3.13).
EMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 239.30 ($3.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.30.
In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).
Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)
Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
