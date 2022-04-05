Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE:MN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $234.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.88.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
