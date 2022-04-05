Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:MN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $234.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.88.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.