Mara G. Aspinall Buys 3,037 Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Stock

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) insider Mara G. Aspinall acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,436 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £43,611.32 ($57,195.17).

ABC stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,435.85 ($18.83). The stock had a trading volume of 177,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,477.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.79. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.08).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,250 ($16.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.57) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

