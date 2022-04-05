Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.10% from the company’s previous close.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

MARA stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $20,731,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

