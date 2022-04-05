Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.90, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

