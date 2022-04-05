Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCHX. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

