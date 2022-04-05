Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shares Up 3.7%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $58.06. 8,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 152,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $14,157,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $5,202,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 73,927 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

