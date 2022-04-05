Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $8.90 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 69.94% and a return on equity of 55.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.