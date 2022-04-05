MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in MarineMax by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 467,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $869.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.