Mark Radcliffe Buys 700,000 Shares of AO World plc (LON:VIC) Stock

AO World plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) insider Mark Radcliffe purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($468,196.72).

Shares of VIC stock opened at GBX 61.26 ($0.80) on Tuesday. AO World plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.48). The stock has a market cap of £199.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83.

VIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut AO World to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on AO World from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

