MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $402.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $402.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $403.22.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $345.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.80.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.