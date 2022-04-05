MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $311.83

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $311.83 and last traded at $312.00, with a volume of 10748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.51.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

