Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.82) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 160.35 ($2.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 106.43.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

