Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.86 ($3.12).

MKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MKS traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 158.15 ($2.07). 9,179,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

