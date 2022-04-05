Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $169.94. 1,826,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.45 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

