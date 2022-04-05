Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 20.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.