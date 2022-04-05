Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $4.30. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 151,728 shares.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $165.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 309,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

