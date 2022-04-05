Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $430.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.53.

Shares of MA stock opened at $366.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.73. The company has a market capitalization of $358.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

