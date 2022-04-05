Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.39. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 245,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,589 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

